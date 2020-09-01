Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2021, 11:13:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Spot On Priti  (Read 296 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 601


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:35:22 AM »
Home Sec wanting to ban anyone who enters the country illegally from ever getting perm right to remain, which in turn would allow more genuine cases to be admitted by legal routes.  Sounds like a plan everyone can sign up to  :like:

That said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis.  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 531



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:10:08 PM »
.... which will keep layabout slum landlords happy.  :matty: :bc:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 216

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM »
Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.

















Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 753


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:52 PM »
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 518


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:16 PM »
Priti. 
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 703


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:20:12 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 07:08:52 PM
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat


This. :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 708


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:04:03 PM
Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.



















This. They cant be deported after pleading ignorance, they say they have no passport, refuse translators after claiming to speak no English. The authorities then have no idea of their country of origin so have nowhere to send them back to.


They then end up at Matt the cats bedsits. :matty:
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 352


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:15:17 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 07:08:52 PM
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat
exactly right  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 