Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 601





« on: Today at 10:35:22 AM »



That said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis. Home Sec wanting to ban anyone who enters the country illegally from ever getting perm right to remain, which in turn would allow more genuine cases to be admitted by legal routes. Sounds like a plan everyone can sign up toThat said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 216



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Spot On Priti « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM » Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.



































evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 753





Re: Spot On Priti « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:52 PM » This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea

If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat Logged