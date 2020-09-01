Priti
Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.
This. They cant be deported after pleading ignorance, they say they have no passport, refuse translators after claiming to speak no English. The authorities then have no idea of their country of origin so have nowhere to send them back to.
They then end up at Matt the cats bedsits.