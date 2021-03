Itchy_ring

Home Sec wanting to ban anyone who enters the country illegally from ever getting perm right to remain, which in turn would allow more genuine cases to be admitted by legal routes. Sounds like a plan everyone can sign up to. That said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis.