Re: Head injuries « Reply #1 on: March 24, 2021, 07:14:16 AM » If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .

These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact

Re: Head injuries « Reply #2 on: March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM » Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

Re: Head injuries « Reply #8 on: March 24, 2021, 10:11:18 AM » Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #10 on: March 24, 2021, 10:37:37 AM » Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #13 on: March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM » Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #16 on: March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.





If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #18 on: March 26, 2021, 12:18:18 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking



Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking Car's MOT'd

Re: Head injuries « Reply #19 on: March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM » Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?

Re: Head injuries « Reply #20 on: March 26, 2021, 01:34:34 PM »



The amount of people who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia in relation to heading footballs is still very small in comparison to the numbers who participate in these sports. So why ban it?The amount of people with alcohol related illness and death i would probably think would be far higher as a percentage of the population but there not proposing to ban alcohol are they?

Re: Head injuries « Reply #23 on: March 26, 2021, 02:44:19 PM » Quote from: Minge on March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?



When it was first made law there was a bit of a noise made about potentially being trapped in burning cars by seatbelts, not sure of the reality of that but it was a "thing" at the time.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #24 on: March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM »



If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.



Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.



You're welcome.







Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.You're welcome.

Bugger.





Re: Head injuries « Reply #25 on: March 26, 2021, 06:25:02 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM



If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.



Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.



You're welcome.









Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.You're welcome.

I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #27 on: March 26, 2021, 11:03:57 PM » Un clipping your belt is second nature, in fact I bet you dont even know youve done it .

So the fear of getting trapped in a burning car is bollox , the first thing you wouldnt know youve done is unclip your belt .

But if your head is on fire, Id recommend patting that out first

Re: Head injuries « Reply #28 on: March 27, 2021, 11:56:54 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM



If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.



Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.



You're welcome.









Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.You're welcome.

Or you could just wait until the pressure was the same inside and out and open the door normally



Or you could just wait until the pressure was the same inside and out and open the door normally

Re: Head injuries « Reply #29 on: March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:16:25 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.

Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.

A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.

It also adds weight and restricts vision.

The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.



It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.

My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.



Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.It also adds weight and restricts vision.The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #31 on: Today at 03:16:14 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:16:25 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.

Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.

A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.

It also adds weight and restricts vision.

The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.



It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.

My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.





Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.It also adds weight and restricts vision.The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.

Can't agree with the peripheral vision argument as most SMIDSY accidents are the cager's fault due to either age or stupidity.



Final point is my mantra whenever I'm out though, except with the extra that they are lunatics out to kill you!







Can't agree with the peripheral vision argument as most SMIDSY accidents are the cager's fault due to either age or stupidity.Final point is my mantra whenever I'm out though, except with the extra that they are lunatics out to kill you!

Re: Head injuries « Reply #32 on: Today at 05:43:30 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:16:25 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.



Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.

Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.

A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.

It also adds weight and restricts vision.

The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.



It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.

My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.





They can also cause neck injuries, but in general the benefits outweigh the risks, same with seatbelts. I don't agree with a nanny state, but something's are common sense, I'd put helmets and seatbelts in that category.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #35 on: Today at 05:57:38 PM »



It was amazing how quickly wearing a seat belt became a habit.Oh and not round your ears

Re: Head injuries « Reply #36 on: Today at 06:22:13 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:57:38 PM



Oh and not round your ears

It was amazing how quickly wearing a seat belt became a habit.Oh and not round your ears

Not sure it did happen that quickly, just looked it up and apparently it was bought into law Jan 83. I wasn't 17 until later that year and remember driving for a good few years before starting to wear one, pretty sure all my mates were the same, obviously we were the idiot demographic at that age.

Re: Head injuries « Reply #37 on: Today at 08:34:36 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 06:22:13 PM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:57:38 PM



Oh and not round your ears

It was amazing how quickly wearing a seat belt became a habit.Oh and not round your ears

Not sure it did happen that quickly, just looked it up and apparently it was bought into law Jan 83. I wasn't 17 until later that year and remember driving for a good few years before starting to wear one, pretty sure all my mates were the same, obviously we were the idiot demographic at that age.

Not sure it did happen that quickly, just looked it up and apparently it was bought into law Jan 83. I wasn't 17 until later that year and remember driving for a good few years before starting to wear one, pretty sure all my mates were the same, obviously we were the idiot demographic at that age.

Well you know who you have to thank for that?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6iynaLC5sY&t=1s





Well you know who you have to thank for that? Logged