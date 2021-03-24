Welcome,
March 29, 2021, 06:18:50 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Head injuries
Author
Topic: Head injuries (Read 658 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Head injuries
«
on:
March 24, 2021, 12:15:47 AM
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 532
Superstar
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #1 on:
March 24, 2021, 07:14:16 AM
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 253
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #2 on:
March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #3 on:
March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 253
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #4 on:
March 24, 2021, 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #5 on:
March 24, 2021, 08:02:33 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 959
The ace face.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #6 on:
March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #7 on:
March 24, 2021, 09:57:37 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 220
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #8 on:
March 24, 2021, 10:11:18 AM
Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 607
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #9 on:
March 24, 2021, 10:17:52 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Should be voluntary.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 643
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #10 on:
March 24, 2021, 10:37:37 AM
Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 959
The ace face.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #11 on:
March 24, 2021, 11:05:11 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 09:57:37 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
You asked for views on them, I gave you mine.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #12 on:
March 24, 2021, 01:00:39 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 24, 2021, 10:17:52 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Should be voluntary.
Id agree with helmets but I dont want anyone flying round my car cabin in a crash situation
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 607
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #13 on:
March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 083
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #14 on:
March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 264
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #15 on:
March 26, 2021, 11:44:50 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 607
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #16 on:
March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 083
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #17 on:
March 26, 2021, 12:09:24 PM
I agree. Fuck off the fat cunt egg chasers
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 559
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #18 on:
March 26, 2021, 12:18:18 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking
Car's MOT'd
Car's MOT'd
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 532
Superstar
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #19 on:
March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM
Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
Logged
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 361
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #20 on:
March 26, 2021, 01:34:34 PM
The amount of people who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia in relation to heading footballs is still very small in comparison to the numbers who participate in these sports. So why ban it?
The amount of people with alcohol related illness and death i would probably think would be far higher as a percentage of the population but there not proposing to ban alcohol are they?
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 083
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #21 on:
March 26, 2021, 01:36:22 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM
Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
Because theyre contrary cunts
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Online
Posts: 9 253
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #22 on:
March 26, 2021, 01:41:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 01:36:22 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM
Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
Because theyre contrary cunts
Guilty as charged, also wearing a seatbelt messes up your clothes
«
Last Edit: March 26, 2021, 01:42:56 PM by towz
»
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 607
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #23 on:
March 26, 2021, 02:44:19 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 26, 2021, 01:16:27 PM
Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
When it was first made law there was a bit of a noise made about potentially being trapped in burning cars by seatbelts, not sure of the reality of that but it was a "thing" at the time.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 864
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #24 on:
March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #25 on:
March 26, 2021, 06:25:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 864
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #26 on:
March 26, 2021, 06:36:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 26, 2021, 06:25:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.
At last we agree!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 532
Superstar
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #27 on:
March 26, 2021, 11:03:57 PM
Un clipping your belt is second nature, in fact I bet you dont even know youve done it .
So the fear of getting trapped in a burning car is bollox , the first thing you wouldnt know youve done is unclip your belt .
But if your head is on fire, Id recommend patting that out first
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 264
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #28 on:
March 27, 2021, 11:56:54 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:15:45 PM
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
Or you could just wait until the pressure was the same inside and out and open the door normally
«
Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 03:14:19 PM by John Theone
»
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 959
The ace face.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #29 on:
March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 607
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
Today at 02:16:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.
Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.
A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.
It also adds weight and restricts vision.
The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.
It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.
My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 264
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
Today at 03:16:14 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:16:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.
Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.
A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.
It also adds weight and restricts vision.
The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.
It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.
My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.
Can't agree with the peripheral vision argument as most SMIDSY accidents are the cager's fault due to either age or stupidity.
Final point is my mantra whenever I'm out though, except with the extra that they are lunatics out to kill you!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 959
The ace face.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
Today at 05:43:30 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:16:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 12:29:48 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.
Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.
A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.
It also adds weight and restricts vision.
The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.
It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.
My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.
They can also cause neck injuries, but in general the benefits outweigh the risks, same with seatbelts. I don't agree with a nanny state, but something's are common sense, I'd put helmets and seatbelts in that category.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 264
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
Today at 05:44:36 PM
Stop your ears getting cold as well
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 959
The ace face.
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
Today at 05:54:09 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 05:44:36 PM
Stop your ears getting cold as well
What ,seatbelts do.😍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 783
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
Today at 05:57:38 PM
It was amazing how quickly wearing a seat belt became a habit.
Oh and not round your ears
Oh and not round your ears
Logged
