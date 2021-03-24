|
Jimmy Cooper
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
You asked for views on them, I gave you mine.
TerryCochranesSocks
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
Fair enough.
If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)
To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.
We must protect the NHS.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking
Car's MOT'd
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.
CLEM FANDANGO
Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.
If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.
Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.
You're welcome.
I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.
At last we agree!
Jimmy Cooper
Not the best line of arguement to take , seatbelts and crash helmets save lives, there is inerent danger in everything, that doesn't mean to say you shouldn't try to reduce risk that is in people's best interests. If you want to suggest it infringes people's civil liberties and the right to choose, then do away with speed limits or any other impediment you don't agree with.
TerryCochranesSocks
Crash helmets can cause injury which is why they are in the process of being redesigned to include the MIPS technology.
A full face helmet offers the most "impact" protection compared to open face, flip front etc.
It also adds weight and restricts vision.
The accidents which result in sliding down the road rather than a dead stop impact can be made worse by the twisting force brought into effect by the helmet's shape and weight.
It is reasonable to suggest that large number of accidents which fall into the "I didn't see it coming" category may have been completely avoided if the motorcyclist peripheral vision hadn't been compromised by their crash helmet.
My experience is the best safety equipment a motorcyclist has is a pair of eyes and a cynical attitude that every other road user is trying to kill you.
