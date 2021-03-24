Minge

Re: Head injuries « Reply #1 on: March 24, 2021, 07:14:16 AM » If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .

These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact

towz

Re: Head injuries « Reply #2 on: March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM » Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

TechnoTronic

Re: Head injuries « Reply #8 on: March 24, 2021, 10:11:18 AM » Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.

Itchy_ring

Re: Head injuries « Reply #10 on: March 24, 2021, 10:37:37 AM » Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Head injuries « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:04:26 AM » Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.

TerryCochranesSocks

El Capitan

Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you
El Capitan

TerryCochranesSocks

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



We must protect the NHS.
TerryCochranesSocks



El Capitan





El Capitan

Re: Head injuries « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:09:24 PM » I agree. Fuck off the fat cunt egg chasers
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking

Car's MOT'd
Minge



Car's MOT'd Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smokingCar's MOT'd Logged

Minge

Re: Head injuries « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:16:27 PM » Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
barwickred

barwickred

Re: Head injuries « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:34:34 PM »



The amount of people who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia in relation to heading footballs is still very small in comparison to the numbers who participate in these sports. So why ban it?The amount of people with alcohol related illness and death i would probably think would be far higher as a percentage of the population but there not proposing to ban alcohol are they?
TerryCochranesSocks

TerryCochranesSocks

Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:16:27 PM Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?



When it was first made law there was a bit of a noise made about potentially being trapped in burning cars by seatbelts, not sure of the reality of that but it was a "thing" at the time.
CLEM FANDANGO

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Head injuries « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:15:45 PM »



If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.



Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.



You're welcome.







Here is an interesting nugget that I bet you thick twats didn't know.If you get trapped in your car eg drive into a lake and can't open the door or window to get out.Take your headrest off and use the metal prongs to smash the window.You're welcome. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

I'd rather drown than take your advice, you sloppy pug.
Minge

Minge

Re: Head injuries « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM » Un clipping your belt is second nature, in fact I bet you dont even know youve done it .

So the fear of getting trapped in a burning car is bollox , the first thing you wouldnt know youve done is unclip your belt .

But if your head is on fire, Id recommend patting that out first