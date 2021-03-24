Minge

Online



Posts: 10 529



Superstar





Posts: 10 529Superstar Re: Head injuries « Reply #1 on: March 24, 2021, 07:14:16 AM » If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .

These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 9 235





Posts: 9 235 Re: Head injuries « Reply #2 on: March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM » Don't leave your house and hide under the bed Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 216





Posts: 216 Re: Head injuries « Reply #8 on: March 24, 2021, 10:11:18 AM » Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 620





Posts: 2 620 Re: Head injuries « Reply #10 on: March 24, 2021, 10:37:37 AM » Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 597





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 597Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Head injuries « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM » Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 062





Posts: 45 062 Re: Head injuries « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:43:20 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 597





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 597Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Head injuries « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:59:43 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.





If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 062





Posts: 45 062 Re: Head injuries « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:09:24 PM » I agree. Fuck off the fat cunt egg chasers Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 539







Posts: 16 539 Re: Head injuries « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:18:18 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:59:43 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:43:20 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.







Fair enough.





If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

Fair enough.If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.

(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)



To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.



We must protect the NHS.







If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.We must protect the NHS.

Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking



Car's MOT'd Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smokingCar's MOT'd Logged