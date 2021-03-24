Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Head injuries  (Read 342 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: March 24, 2021, 12:15:47 AM »
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Minge
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2021, 07:14:16 AM »
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
towz
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM »
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
towz
« Reply #4 on: March 24, 2021, 07:58:27 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: March 24, 2021, 08:02:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite

 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: March 24, 2021, 09:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.


 :alf: :alf: Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
TechnoTronic
« Reply #8 on: March 24, 2021, 10:11:18 AM »
Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: March 24, 2021, 10:17:52 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Should be voluntary.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: March 24, 2021, 10:37:37 AM »
Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: March 24, 2021, 11:05:11 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 09:57:37 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 24, 2021, 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.


 :alf: :alf: Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
You asked for views on them, I gave you mine.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: March 24, 2021, 01:00:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 24, 2021, 10:17:52 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 24, 2021, 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on March 24, 2021, 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Should be voluntary.

Id agree with helmets but I dont want anyone flying round my car cabin in a crash situation
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM »
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:43:20 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.



Fair enough.


If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you  jc
John Theone
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:44:50 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.



Fair enough.


If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you  jc

 :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:59:43 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.



Fair enough.


If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you  jc

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)

To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.

We must protect the NHS.
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:09:24 PM »
I agree. Fuck off the fat cunt egg chasers  :like:  :bc:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:18:18 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:59:43 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:43:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:04:26 AM
Voluntary for the driver, compulsory for passengers.



Fair enough.


If you carry a card stating you are a non seatbelter... just so the NHS know not to waste resources treating you  jc

If you haven't got one on in a crash you'll likely be thrown through the window and die, the don't tend to treat you for that.
(I'd always wear a seatbelt btw, but I would support anyone's right to choose not to)

To expand your theme - if fatties get ill they shouldn't be treated by the NHS, smokers shouldn't be treated, people who have been injured playing dangerous sports shouldn't be treated, people who were driving over the speed limit shouldn't be treated, people whose vehicle was overdue an MoT shouldn't be treated etc. etc.

We must protect the NHS.




Agreed, but the speed limit thing isn't right and how much overweight are we talking about here. What about occasional smoking

Car's MOT'd
Minge
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:16:27 PM »
Why would anyone not want to wear a seatbelt ?
