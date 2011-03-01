Itchy_ring

Re: Head injuries « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:37:37 AM » Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.