March 24, 2021, 11:38:57 AM
Author Topic: Head injuries  (Read 140 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 12:15:47 AM »
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:14:16 AM »
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:31:09 AM »
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:45:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:27 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite

 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:45:10 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.


 :alf: :alf: Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
TechnoTronic
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:18 AM »
Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:17:52 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Should be voluntary.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:37:37 AM »
Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:05:11 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:57:37 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.


 :alf: :alf: Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
You asked for views on them, I gave you mine.
