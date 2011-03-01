Welcome,
March 24, 2021, 11:38:52 AM
Head injuries
Author
Topic: Head injuries (Read 139 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 525
Head injuries
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Minge
Re: Head injuries
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
towz
Re: Head injuries
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
towz
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
TechnoTronic
Re: Head injuries
Only designated players can head the ball and must wear a helmet.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Should be voluntary.
Itchy_ring
Re: Head injuries
Heard there is a new saliva test being developed that can show concussion in a very quick and easy way, would be a step forward as you often see football and rugby players get smacked on the head and be passed as ok when it is very difficult to believe.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Head injuries
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:57:37 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 09:45:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
They save lives, and reduce injuries which is beneficial for medical staff treating them.
Isnt that what measures to reduce head risk in sport is about
You asked for views on them, I gave you mine.
