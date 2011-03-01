Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2021, 09:13:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Head injuries  (Read 78 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 523



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:15:47 AM »
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:14:16 AM »
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 227


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:31:09 AM »
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 523



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:45:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 227


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:27 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 523



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed

What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?

Shite

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 