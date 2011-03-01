Welcome,
March 24, 2021, 09:13:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Head injuries
Author
Topic: Head injuries (Read 78 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Head injuries
«
on:
Today
at 12:15:47 AM
Compelling evidence to change sports that will resist. Football, rugby, horse racing
Minge
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:14:16 AM
If anything, perhaps ban heading the ball from a goalkeepers kick .
These kicks are the highest and would stop 2 players competing to head the ball and combat possible head-head contact
towz
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
towz
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Head injuries
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:02:33 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:58:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:45:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:31:09 AM
Don't leave your house and hide under the bed
What are your views on seatbelts and crash helmets?
Shite
