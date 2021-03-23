Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2021, 11:49:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How would you improve darts?  (Read 27 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 197

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:10:08 PM »
I would improve Darts by allowing each thrower one unchallenged assault on their opponent. Imagine the tension ...van Gerwen is on tops for the match...but Big Cliff has held his unchallenged assault back. As the weird looking Dutchman pulls his arm back, Big Cliff uppercuts him into a permanent vegetative state. Imagine the drama.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 