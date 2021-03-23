Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 23, 2021, 11:49:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How would you improve darts?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: How would you improve darts? (Read 27 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 197
Infant Herpes
How would you improve darts?
«
on:
Today
at 11:10:08 PM »
I would improve Darts by allowing each thrower one unchallenged assault on their opponent. Imagine the tension ...van Gerwen is on tops for the match...but Big Cliff has held his unchallenged assault back. As the weird looking Dutchman pulls his arm back, Big Cliff uppercuts him into a permanent vegetative state. Imagine the drama.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...