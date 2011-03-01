Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?  (Read 579 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 03:04:28 PM »
Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:13:23 PM »
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.
towz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM »
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:23:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

I would imagine they did.  The Chinese deserve some blame hardly the first issue they've had.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 03:13:23 PM
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.

Nailed it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:42:02 PM »
To get all racist and sensible I don't believe a bloody word of it.

Over
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:45:16 PM »
Bulldozers and mass graves.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM »
One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers. 

That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm
Spidoolie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:16 PM »
Fuckers probably have a fool-proof vaccine after all they developed the virus and accordingly knew it's precise recipe.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:08:41 PM »
Anyone who believes the Chinese Government, is an imbecile of the first order.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:09:34 PM »
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid
John Theone
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

Surely that reinforces my point, they changed it within 28 days late last year yet we still have the highest death rate in Europe.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:44:21 PM »
Maybe they don't count every single person that gets sick of anything as Covid.

Maybe people just died of old age or other natural causes and they didn't bundle Covid as the cause?
SmogOnTour
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

You think maybe because they continually lied and misled WHO, hoarded PPE whilst telling the globe there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission, cracked down on Chinese citizens who exposed the existence of a coronavirus in late 2019, some of whom are now dead or haven't been heard from since, then tried to blame the US, Italy, Australia and India for the outbreak whilst all the time doing everything they could to either manipulate WHO, or stall any investigation at Wuhan, which still has not been done thoroughly or satisfactory.

You find it baffling because you're a fucking idiot.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:40:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
They sat on the virus and  now blame the yanks for bringing it to them.
Reneagued on their promise over Hong Kong democracy
Did not follow WTO rules after joining
Oppress  their own people.
The treatment of the Uyghur, forced sterilisation of the women, forced into labour camps. Children separated from parents.
Building artificial islands in the South China Sea to claim territorial waters.
A totalitarian govt.
I could call you a thick cunt for your ignorance but Im above that.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 PM »
How about thick camel shagging cunt then is that acceptable?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Yesterday at 08:57:52 PM
How about thick camel shagging cunt then is that acceptable?
No, one should only give abuse if out if one receives it, nowt wrong with a  bit of swearing in posts though.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 PM »
That whole region was hardly hit at all. Pre existing immunity due to exposure to previous coronaviruses is the only explanation. I still get wallys telling me that they are better at locking down and mask wearing.
Japan didnt lockdown at all as far as I know yet still werent that badly affected. They had a nice vaccine wave at new years time too
Snoozy
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:29:50 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

A bloke I know recently died after 13 weeks in hospital with terminal cancer. Tested negative every week but in spite of his wifes protestations, the first thing on the death certificate was COVID.
For that reason alone I question these 130k official figures
towz
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:40:33 AM »
Lol, plenty of triggered racists CHOMP

And my point was the racism against chinese people is what I find baffling, criticism of the chinese governement is understandable

It's important to make a distinction between a country's people and a country's government/ruling regime
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:45:36 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:

Did I say it did? You thick angry cunt
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:32:54 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:

Did I say it did? You thick angry cunt
Irony alert.😄
towz
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:38:52 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:32:54 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:

Did I say it did? You thick angry cunt
Irony alert.😄

Irony: noun
the expression of one's meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.
"Don't go overboard with the gratitude, he rejoined with heavy irony"

Nope
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:39:05 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:40:33 AM
Lol, plenty of triggered racists CHOMP

And my point was the racism against chinese people is what I find baffling, criticism of the chinese governement is understandable

It's important to make a distinction between a country's people and a country's government/ruling regime
I would say anti Chinese posts are about the their govt and not the people.Although there have been posts from people who have visited China and find some of their social behaviour/ habits disgusting to the eye.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:40:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:38:52 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:32:54 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:

Did I say it did? You thick angry cunt
Irony alert.😄

noun
the expression of one's meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.
"Don't go overboard with the gratitude, he rejoined with heavy irony"

Nope
Moving the goal posts now.🙄
towz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:41:25 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:39:05 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:40:33 AM
Lol, plenty of triggered racists CHOMP

And my point was the racism against chinese people is what I find baffling, criticism of the chinese governement is understandable

It's important to make a distinction between a country's people and a country's government/ruling regime
I would say anti Chinese posts are about the their govt and not the people.Although there have been posts from people who have visited China and find some of their social behaviour/ habits disgusting to the eye.

And other more blatant examples
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:42:23 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:40:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:38:52 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:32:54 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:

Did I say it did? You thick angry cunt
Irony alert.😄

noun
the expression of one's meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.
"Don't go overboard with the gratitude, he rejoined with heavy irony"

Nope
Moving the goal posts now.🙄

By pointing out that you don't understand the meaning of Irony? Hardly, it further illustrates my point that you are a thick cunt
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:46:13 AM »
You weren't being ironic, it was another of your angry abusive posts.😂😂
Logged
towz
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:48:20 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:46:13 AM
You weren't being ironic, it was another of your angry abusive posts.😂😂

I think you've baffled yourself here mate
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:50:06 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:48:20 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:46:13 AM
You weren't being ironic, it was another of your angry abusive posts.😂😂

I think you've baffled yourself here mate
No it reads clearly, you're moving the goal posts ....again.😂😂
towz
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:51:45 AM »
 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:56:03 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:51:45 AM
:like:

Thats one of mine, cheeky cunt. Its an ironic thumbs up
towz
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:04:22 AM »
I'm sorry to steal your brilliant imaginative crack Bob  charles
TechnoTronic
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:17:21 AM »
Wonder if anyone in China has had the flu in the last 16 months  :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:06:11 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:04:22 AM
I'm sorry to steal your brilliant imaginative crack Bob  charles
Now THAT is clearly irony.😄😄
Logged
towz
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:09:27 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:06:11 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:04:22 AM
I'm sorry to steal your brilliant imaginative crack Bob  charles
Now THAT is clearly irony.😄😄

Well done Jimmy, have a gold fucking star
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:12:22 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:09:27 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:06:11 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:04:22 AM
I'm sorry to steal your brilliant imaginative crack Bob  charles
Now THAT is clearly irony.😄😄

Well done Jimmy, have a gold fucking star
Thanks,it means a lot.⭐
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:08:37 PM »
Fuck me, you two have had a packet of angry crisps each this morning. 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:10:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:08:37 PM
Fuck me, you two have had a packet of angry crisps each this morning. 
No abuse or aggression in my posts Bob, don't bring me into it.😍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:12:16 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:10:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:08:37 PM
Fuck me, you two have had a packet of angry crisps each this morning. 
No abuse or aggression in my posts Bob, don't bring me into it.😍

No, but youve been cold and unloving
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:12:16 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:10:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:08:37 PM
Fuck me, you two have had a packet of angry crisps each this morning. 
No abuse or aggression in my posts Bob, don't bring me into it.😍

No, but youve been cold and unloving
It's just Tough love Bob, to try and enlighten and educate, I'm altruistic like that.
Charitable as well but I don't like to talk about it.😄
towz
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:51:03 PM »
You are the thickest cunt on here, you make T-bonehead look bright
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:19:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:03 PM
You are the thickest cunt on here, you make T-bonehead look bright
You alright hun,😍
