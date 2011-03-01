Holgateoldskool

How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « on: Yesterday at 03:04:28 PM » Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM » One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers.



That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:09:34 PM

It doesnt make sense

Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:42:09 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM

Surely that reinforces my point, they changed it within 28 days late last year yet we still have the highest death rate in Europe.

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

You think maybe because they continually lied and misled WHO, hoarded PPE whilst telling the globe there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission, cracked down on Chinese citizens who exposed the existence of a coronavirus in late 2019, some of whom are now dead or haven't been heard from since, then tried to blame the US, Italy, Australia and India for the outbreak whilst all the time doing everything they could to either manipulate WHO, or stall any investigation at Wuhan, which still has not been done thoroughly or satisfactory.



You find it baffling because you're a fucking idiot.

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:40:38 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:21:29 PM Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

They sat on the virus and now blame the yanks for bringing it to them.

Reneagued on their promise over Hong Kong democracy

Did not follow WTO rules after joining

Oppress their own people.

The treatment of the Uyghur, forced sterilisation of the women, forced into labour camps. Children separated from parents.

Building artificial islands in the South China Sea to claim territorial waters.

A totalitarian govt.

I could call you a thick cunt for your ignorance but Im above that.

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 PM » That whole region was hardly hit at all. Pre existing immunity due to exposure to previous coronaviruses is the only explanation. I still get wallys telling me that they are better at locking down and mask wearing.

Japan didnt lockdown at all as far as I know yet still werent that badly affected. They had a nice vaccine wave at new years time too

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:29:50 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:20:47 PM

A bloke I know recently died after 13 weeks in hospital with terminal cancer. Tested negative every week but in spite of his wifes protestations, the first thing on the death certificate was COVID.

For that reason alone I question these 130k official figures

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:40:33 AM » Lol, plenty of triggered racists CHOMP



And my point was the racism against chinese people is what I find baffling, criticism of the chinese governement is understandable



It's important to make a distinction between a country's people and a country's government/ruling regime