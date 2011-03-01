Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2021, 09:36:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?  (Read 280 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 778


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:04:28 PM »
Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:23 PM »
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 223


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 597


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

I would imagine they did.  The Chinese deserve some blame hardly the first issue they've had.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 035


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:13:23 PM
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.

Nailed it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 520



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:42:02 PM »
To get all racist and sensible I don't believe a bloody word of it.

Over
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 705


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:16 PM »
Bulldozers and mass graves.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 597


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM »
One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers. 

That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm
Logged
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 141


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:16 PM »
Fuckers probably have a fool-proof vaccine after all they developed the virus and accordingly knew it's precise recipe.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 944


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:41 PM »
Anyone who believes the Chinese Government, is an imbecile of the first order.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 705


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:09:34 PM »
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 597


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 234



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:33:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

The Spanish flu didn't start in Spain.

Hint: Check facts so as not to look a complete cunt

 :alf:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 705


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:20:47 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

Surely that reinforces my point, they changed it within 28 days late last year yet we still have the highest death rate in Europe.
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 206


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:44:21 PM »
Maybe they don't count every single person that gets sick of anything as Covid.

Maybe people just died of old age or other natural causes and they didn't bundle Covid as the cause?
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 843


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:55:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

You think maybe because they continually lied and misled WHO, hoarded PPE whilst telling the globe there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission, cracked down on Chinese citizens who exposed the existence of a coronavirus in late 2019, some of whom are now dead or haven't been heard from since, then tried to blame the US, Italy, Australia and India for the outbreak whilst all the time doing everything they could to either manipulate WHO, or stall any investigation at Wuhan, which still has not been done thoroughly or satisfactory.

You find it baffling because you're a fucking idiot.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 889


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:40:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
They sat on the virus and  now blame the yanks for bringing it to them.
Reneagued on their promise over Hong Kong democracy
Did not follow WTO rules after joining
Oppress  their own people.
The treatment of the Uyghur, forced sterilisation of the women, forced into labour camps. Children separated from parents.
Building artificial islands in the South China Sea to claim territorial waters.
A totalitarian govt.
I could call you a thick cunt for your ignorance but Im above that.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 221


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:57:52 PM »
How about thick camel shagging cunt then is that acceptable?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 889


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 08:57:52 PM
How about thick camel shagging cunt then is that acceptable?
No, one should only give abuse if out if one receives it, nowt wrong with a  bit of swearing in posts though.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 