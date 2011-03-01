Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 778 How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « on: Today at 03:04:28 PM » Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right! Logged

Posts: 2 597 Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM » One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers.



That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm Logged

Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM

It doesnt make sense

Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.It doesnt make sense

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid Logged

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:20:47 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM

It doesnt make sense

Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.It doesnt make sense

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid

Surely that reinforces my point, they changed it within 28 days late last year yet we still have the highest death rate in Europe. Surely that reinforces my point, they changed it within 28 days late last year yet we still have the highest death rate in Europe. Logged