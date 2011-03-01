Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
You think maybe because they continually lied and misled WHO, hoarded PPE whilst telling the globe there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission, cracked down on Chinese citizens who exposed the existence of a coronavirus in late 2019, some of whom are now dead or haven't been heard from since, then tried to blame the US, Italy, Australia and India for the outbreak whilst all the time doing everything they could to either manipulate WHO, or stall any investigation at Wuhan, which still has not been done thoroughly or satisfactory.
You find it baffling because you're a fucking idiot.