How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « on: Today at 03:04:28 PM » Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM » One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers.



That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm

Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:20:47 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM

It doesnt make sense

Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.It doesnt make sense

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid