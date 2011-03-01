Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?  (Read 101 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 03:04:28 PM »
Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:23 PM »
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?

I would imagine they did.  The Chinese deserve some blame hardly the first issue they've had.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:13:23 PM
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.

Nailed it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:42:02 PM »
To get all racist and sensible I don't believe a bloody word of it.

Over
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:16 PM »
Bulldozers and mass graves.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM »
One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers. 

That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm
Spidoolie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:16 PM »
Fuckers probably have a fool-proof vaccine after all they developed the virus and accordingly knew it's precise recipe.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:41 PM »
Anyone who believes the Chinese Government, is an imbecile of the first order.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:09:34 PM »
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense  

Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid
