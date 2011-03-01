Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
Author
Topic: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus? (Read 101 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 778
How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
on:
Today
at 03:04:28 PM »
«
on:
Today
at 03:04:28 PM »
Do they? Or do they just refuse to tell the truth? It is amazing how most countries suffer - and continue to suffer horrendous rates. It has to be worse than they are letting on. Largest population in the world and a death rate officially very small. Just not right!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 193
Infant Herpes
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:13:23 PM »
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 223
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:21:29 PM »
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 596
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:23:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:21:29 PM
Always find the anti-chinese sentiment a bit baffling, did everyone blame the spanish for spanish flu?
I would imagine they did. The Chinese deserve some blame hardly the first issue they've had.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 035
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 03:13:23 PM
Mass testing, a more compliant population, a culture of mask wearing, stricter lockdowns, suspect official statistics and fewer fat cunts.
Nailed it
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 520
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:42:02 PM »
To get all racist and sensible I don't believe a bloody word of it.
Over
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 701
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:45:16 PM »
Bulldozers and mass graves.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 596
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:54:58 PM »
One day we might get to the truth about the real number of pure covid death, but I doubt it , if we do I dare say there will be some countries like the UK who have over reported and others who have covered up large numbers.
That said I am sure we will still be well up in the list of countries that didn't have a good pandemic due to poor management and a population riddled with old and infirm
Spidoolie
Online
Posts: 141
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:55:16 PM »
Fuckers probably have a fool-proof vaccine after all they developed the virus and accordingly knew it's precise recipe.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 944
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:08:41 PM »
Anyone who believes the Chinese Government, is an imbecile of the first order.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 701
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:09:34 PM »
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 596
Re: How come the bloody Chinese avoid 2/3 waves of Cornavirus?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:09:34 PM
Why would a sitting government over report deaths on their watch and leave themselves wide open to criticism.
It doesnt make sense
Because they decided on a set of criteria to include someone as a Covid stat that is more strict than others, I know a couple cases of family of friends who had terminal cancer and were included but would have died very shortly even if they hadn't caught Covid
