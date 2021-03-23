Welcome,
March 23, 2021, 01:56:00 PM
Another Government Department for Darlo 👍
Author
Topic: Another Government Department for Darlo 👍 (Read 35 times)
Itchy_ring
Another Government Department for Darlo 👍
"The Department for International Trade (DIT) has confirmed it too will establish a satellite HQ to Darlington."
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/even-more-government-jobs-set-20233516
Might not be many jobs but can't do any harm!
