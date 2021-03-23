Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2021, 01:56:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another Government Department for Darlo 👍  (Read 35 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 589


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:49:42 PM »
"The Department for International Trade (DIT) has confirmed it too will establish a satellite HQ to Darlington."

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/even-more-government-jobs-set-20233516

Might not be many jobs but can't do any harm!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 