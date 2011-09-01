Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 597 Frank Worthington Brown Bread « on: Today at 11:36:46 AM » RIP Frank, played football the way it should be played as entertainment

Posts: 196 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:20 PM » Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.

Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:31 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.



He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 years seen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980. He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 yearsseen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980. Logged

Posts: 11 569 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:39 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.

IT DID NOT STOP HIM BEING A FUCKING FANNY MAGNET IT DID NOT STOP HIM BEING A FUCKING FANNY MAGNET « Last Edit: Today at 06:21:39 PM by monkeyman » Logged

Posts: 24 889 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:14:21 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 03:51:06 PM Fucking old cunts, I've got no idea who he was

Youre middle aged, dont try playing the Young card ffs.😆

Once you get past thirty theres just age difference, Youre middle aged, dont try playing the Young card ffs.😆Once you get past thirty theres just age difference, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 153 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:28:55 PM » Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week

Posts: 2 597 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:40:40 PM » Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 04:28:55 PM Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week



Another great footballer who has stuck with the 70s hair, guess most of us in our 50s would love to have the option Another great footballer who has stuck with the 70s hair, guess most of us in our 50s would love to have the option Logged

Posts: 196 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:00 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:46:28 PM Great player, proper entertainer. Shit haircut.



I believe that's what's going on his headstone.



The last I saw of Frank was on Come Dine With Me. He came across as likeable enough. His fellow chefs were Carlton Palmer and Neil Ruddock. Remarkably, Ruddock wasn't the biggest cunt on show. Remarkable until you consider the final contestant was John Awooga Fashanu. Shame Justin had hanged himself by then. He could have been on a show called Dine With Me Come. I believe that's what's going on his headstone.The last I saw of Frank was on Come Dine With Me. He came across as likeable enough. His fellow chefs were Carlton Palmer and Neil Ruddock. Remarkably, Ruddock wasn't the biggest cunt on show. Remarkable until you consider the final contestant was John Awooga Fashanu. Shame Justin had hanged himself by then. He could have been on a show called Dine With Me Come. Logged

Posts: 14 705 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:44 PM » To be fair a couple more weeks and Ill be sporting a mullet, time to dust the boots down

Posts: 196 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:29:32 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:16:14 PM



RIP Frank





Theres been worse ones ...RIP Frank

Disagree. This hairdo is work of genius. Why have one combover, when you can have two combovers meet in the middle? Unfortunately, his pube like hair is fucking the entire venture up. Frank's hair was something any leather jacketed cunt in a seventies social club could achieve. Noel's however......you couldn't expect to see such a bouffant outside of an Alabama Mental institution. Disagree. This hairdo is work of genius. Why have one combover, when you can have two combovers meet in the middle? Unfortunately, his pube like hair is fucking the entire venture up. Frank's hair was something any leather jacketed cunt in a seventies social club could achieve. Noel's however......you couldn't expect to see such a bouffant outside of an Alabama Mental institution. Logged