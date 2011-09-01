|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Great player, proper entertainer. Shit haircut.
I believe that's what's going on his headstone.
The last I saw of Frank was on Come Dine With Me. He came across as likeable enough. His fellow chefs were Carlton Palmer and Neil Ruddock. Remarkably, Ruddock wasn't the biggest cunt on show. Remarkable until you consider the final contestant was John Awooga Fashanu. Shame Justin had hanged himself by then. He could have been on a show called Dine With Me Come.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Theres been worse ones ...
RIP Frank
Disagree. This hairdo is work of genius. Why have one combover, when you can have two combovers meet in the middle? Unfortunately, his pube like hair is fucking the entire venture up. Frank's hair was something any leather jacketed cunt in a seventies social club could achieve. Noel's however......you couldn't expect to see such a bouffant outside of an Alabama Mental institution.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Just checked, Noel Brotherton died aged 38 ffs
In African footballer years?
|
|
|
|
Logged