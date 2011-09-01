Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Frank Worthington Brown Bread  (Read 289 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:36:46 AM »
RIP Frank, played football the way it should be played as entertainment  :beer:
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:30 PM »
Thought he died years ago R.I.P
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:20 PM »
Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:46:28 PM »
Great player, proper entertainer. Shit haircut.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM
Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.

He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 years  :like: seen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980.
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:51:06 PM »
Fucking old cunts, I've got no idea who he was
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM
Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.
IT DID NOT STOP HIM  BEING A FUCKING FANNY MAGNET oleary
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:14:21 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:51:06 PM
Fucking old cunts, I've got no idea who he was
Youre middle aged, dont try playing the Young card  ffs.😆
Once you get  past thirty theres just age difference,
whighams_wig
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:28:55 PM »
Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:40:40 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 04:28:55 PM
Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week

Another great footballer who has stuck with the 70s hair, guess most of us in our 50s would love to have the option  :gaz:
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:44:48 PM »
Stan Bowles, Tony curry, Rodney marsh, mullets that entertained :homer:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:46:28 PM
Great player, proper entertainer. Shit haircut.

I believe that's what's going on his headstone.

The last I saw of Frank was on Come Dine With Me. He came across as likeable enough. His fellow chefs were Carlton Palmer and Neil Ruddock. Remarkably, Ruddock wasn't the biggest cunt on show. Remarkable until you consider the final contestant was John Awooga Fashanu. Shame Justin had hanged himself by then. He could have been on a show called Dine With Me Come.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:41:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:40:40 PM
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 04:28:55 PM
Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week

Another great footballer who has stuck with the 70s hair, guess most of us in our 50s would love to have the option  :gaz:
I have the option and you couldn't pay me.😀
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:44 PM »
To be fair a couple more weeks and Ill be sporting a mullet, time to dust the boots down :bc:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:16:14 PM »
Theres been worse ones ...

RIP Frank

Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:16:14 PM
Theres been worse ones ...

RIP Frank



Disagree. This hairdo is work of genius. Why have one combover, when you can have two combovers meet in the middle? Unfortunately, his pube like hair is fucking the entire venture up. Frank's hair was something any leather jacketed cunt in a seventies social club could achieve. Noel's however......you couldn't expect to see such a bouffant outside of an Alabama Mental institution.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:44:12 PM »
He was a decent winger in his day. No George Best though. Wor Kevs perm took some beating. Hot shot Lorimer died the other day as well.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:55:51 PM »
Just checked, Noel Brotherton died aged 38 ffs
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:10:40 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:55:51 PM
Just checked, Noel Brotherton died aged 38 ffs

In African footballer years?
