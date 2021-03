Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.



He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 yearsseen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980.