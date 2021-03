Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 596





Posts: 2 596 Frank Worthington Brown Bread « on: Today at 11:36:46 AM » RIP Frank, played football the way it should be played as entertainment Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 193



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 193Infant Herpes Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:20 PM » Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 596





Posts: 2 596 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:31 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.



He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 years seen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980. He made a style decision and stuck with it for the next 50 yearsseen a few pics of him today from the last few years and he still had the about the same amount of hair as in 1980. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 569





Posts: 11 569 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:39 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:20 PM Lost all credibility for me, when he continued with his mullet despite having a crown as threadbare as a knocking shop mattress. His hairdresser ought to be fucking ashamed of himself. And struck off. Frank was a great player, made to look like a prize cunt, due to the continued negligence of Mr fucking Snips.

IT DID NOT STOP BEING A FUCKING FANNY MAGNET IT DID NOT STOP BEING A FUCKING FANNY MAGNET Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 886





The ace face.





Posts: 24 886The ace face. Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:14:21 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 03:51:06 PM Fucking old cunts, I've got no idea who he was

You’re middle aged, don’t try playing the “Young’” card ffs.😆

Once you get past thirty there’s just age difference, You’re middle aged, don’t try playing the “Young’” card ffs.😆Once you get past thirty there’s just age difference, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

whighams_wig

Online



Posts: 153





Posts: 153 Re: Frank Worthington Brown Bread « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:28:55 PM » Gerry Francis has a worse barber than Frank, his is the worst by far and gets shitter by the week Logged