March 24, 2021, 06:37:39 AM
Author Topic: Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from.....  (Read 255 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 AM »
TUI for foreign holidays.......

Today on the BBC website, I read an article advising £5000 fines for travelling abroad on holiday!

Talk about mixed messages! 
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:52 PM »
There were 24 Lufthansa jets a day flying into Mallorca full of Jairmans not giving a fuck

Now - how the fuck did that third wave start Angela?

 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:17:03 PM »
We've gone from having one of the most liberal approaches to lockdown to somewhere near the least in Europe over the last year, so today we have our right to travel again taken away even though the most at risk are now vaccinated 
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:12:52 PM
There were 24 Lufthansa jets a day flying into Mallorca full of Jairmans not giving a fuck

Now - how the fuck did that third wave start Angela?

 

It was purely down to the "British variant" according the great lady herself...

hep21
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:25 AM »
Trump was right........ Its the CCHHHina Virus!!
