Posts: 183 Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from..... « on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 AM »



Today on the BBC website, I read an article advising £5000 fines for travelling abroad on holiday!



Talk about mixed messages! TUI for foreign holidays.......Today on the BBC website, I read an article advising £5000 fines for travelling abroad on holiday!Talk about mixed messages!

John Theone

Posts: 235 Re: Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:52 PM »



Now - how the fuck did that third wave start Angela?



There were 24 Lufthansa jets a day flying into Mallorca full of Jairmans not giving a fuckNow - how the fuck did that third wave start Angela?