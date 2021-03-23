Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 23, 2021, 01:55:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from..... (Read 102 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 183
Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from.....
«
on:
Today
at 09:56:34 AM »
TUI for foreign holidays.......
Today on the BBC website, I read an article advising £5000 fines for travelling abroad on holiday!
Talk about mixed messages!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 233
Re: Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:12:52 PM »
There were 24 Lufthansa jets a day flying into Mallorca full of Jairmans not giving a fuck
Now - how the fuck did that third wave start Angela?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 589
Re: Yesterday on TV I saw an advert from.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:17:03 PM »
We've gone from having one of the most liberal approaches to lockdown to somewhere near the least in Europe over the last year, so today we have our right to travel again taken away even though the most at risk are now vaccinated
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...