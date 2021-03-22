John Theone

Heres a great idea « on: March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm



All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #1 on: March 22, 2021, 08:13:40 PM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm





I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?



Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #2 on: March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM »

Fire at will And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwardsFire at will Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #4 on: March 22, 2021, 09:53:29 PM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm





All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid ofTrain 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm



I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?

First job - storm the BBC building and shoot a few

First job - storm the BBC building and shoot a few



Pour encourager les autres



Pour encourager les autres Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 AM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm





All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid ofTrain 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot



Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad. Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 AM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm





All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid ofTrain 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot



A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.

No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping over the garden fence Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 PM »



Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm





All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid ofTrain 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot



A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lotA better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.

Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.

Looks like we'd have to send them round to Bob ends kennel first



Didn't have him down as a terrorist sympathiser







Looks like we'd have to send them round to Bob ends kennel first

Didn't have him down as a terrorist sympathiser Logged

Re: Heres a great idea « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:54:57 PM »



A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.



Unquote



Quote A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad. Unquote Logged