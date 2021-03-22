Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2021, 01:47:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Heres a great idea  (Read 465 times)
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 235



View Profile
« on: March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM »
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 184


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2021, 08:13:40 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:


I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 520

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM »
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards  :pope2:
Fire at will  :homer:
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 184


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 22, 2021, 08:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards  :pope2:
Fire at will  :homer:

Bit harsh, but I like the line of thinking. Was Banksy and Massive attack involved over the weekend. 'Nar what i mean Bruv'
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 235



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 22, 2021, 09:53:29 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on March 22, 2021, 08:13:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:


I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?

First job - storm the BBC building and shoot a few

Pour encourager les autres

 :nige:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 521



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 889


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping  over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 521



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping  over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.

 :homer:
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 235



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of

Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)

Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

 :pope2: :homer: :alastair: :mido:

Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping  over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.

Looks like we'd have to send them round to Bob ends kennel first

Didn't have him down as a terrorist sympathiser

 :ukfist:

 :ukfist:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 521



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:32:52 PM »
I have no notion what the fuck either of you are on about  :duh: :alf:
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 235



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:54:57 PM »
Quote

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Unquote

 :homer:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 889


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:32:52 PM
I have no notion what the fuck either of you are on about  :duh: :alf:

reads ok to me, seems like wilful ignorance on your part.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 521



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:08:58 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:54:57 PM
Quote

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Unquote

 :homer:

Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o

Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 035


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:54:57 PM
Quote

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Unquote

 :homer:

Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o

Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier 



Youre not taking this seriously enough 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 521



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:15:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:10:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:54:57 PM
Quote

A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.

Unquote

 :homer:

Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o

Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier 



Youre not taking this seriously enough 

You can piss off as well
Logged
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 141


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:58:05 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards  :pope2:
Fire at will  :homer:

That's a bit harsh on Will, what about the rest of the fuckers
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 520

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:55:48 AM »
Will is a wannabe hippy, he eats only fallen fruit and smells
He deserves many bullets
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 