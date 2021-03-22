Welcome,
March 24, 2021, 01:47:56 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Heres a great idea
Author
Topic: Heres a great idea
John Theone
Heres a great idea
«
on:
March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
MrPorkandbean
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #1 on:
March 22, 2021, 08:13:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?
Minge
Superstar
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #2 on:
March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards
Fire at will
MrPorkandbean
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #3 on:
March 22, 2021, 08:20:59 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards
Fire at will
Bit harsh, but I like the line of thinking. Was Banksy and Massive attack involved over the weekend. 'Nar what i mean Bruv'
John Theone
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #4 on:
March 22, 2021, 09:53:29 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on March 22, 2021, 08:13:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?
First job - storm the BBC building and shoot a few
Pour encourager les autres
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:58 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.
John Theone
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:10:52 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:49:22 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 08:04:30 PM
All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid of
Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)
Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm
Are you saying that the hate crimes committed by the police are actually their duty? Explains a lot
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
No Bob you senile joe. Biden alike, hes saying the police can ignore real crime and investigate tweets from ten years ago, and visit old Doris and Ethel for not socially distancing whilst gossiping over the garden fence
Are you saying people should be murdered for having different political beliefs to you?, explains a lot.
Looks like we'd have to send them round to Bob ends kennel first
Didn't have him down as a terrorist sympathiser
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:52 PM
I have no notion what the fuck either of you are on about
John Theone
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:54:57 PM
Quote
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Unquote
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:34:27 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:32:52 PM
I have no notion what the fuck either of you are on about
reads ok to me, seems like wilful ignorance on your part.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:54:57 PM
Quote
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Unquote
Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o
Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier
El Capitan
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:10:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:54:57 PM
Quote
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Unquote
Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o
Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier
Youre not taking this seriously enough
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:41 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:10:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:54:57 PM
Quote
A better use is to put them across the chamber from the Tories a la firing squad.
Unquote
Oh I see. You took that as official policy. Right-o
Thought that was it, but I hoped it would be fucking funnier
Youre not taking this seriously enough
You can piss off as well
Spidoolie
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 03:58:05 PM
Quote from: Minge on March 22, 2021, 08:17:58 PM
And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwards
Fire at will
That's a bit harsh on Will, what about the rest of the fuckers
Minge
Superstar
Re: Heres a great idea
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:55:48 AM
Will is a wannabe hippy, he eats only fallen fruit and smells
He deserves many bullets
