Train 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)



Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm



All those 10,000 squaddies that the Army is getting rid ofTrain 'em up and form a National Guard that we can send into places like fucking Bristol and anywhere in London to fuck over those anarchist agitators (and any loony lefty)Let the police get on with their hate crime duties and patrolling for blokes out and about after 6.00 pm

I like it, I like it alot. Would they fall foul to the left wing BBC though?

And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwardsFire at will

Fire at will

And arm them with real bullets with no forms to fill in afterwardsFire at will

Bit harsh, but I like the line of thinking. Was Banksy and Massive attack involved over the weekend. 'Nar what i mean Bruv'