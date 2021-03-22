Welcome,
March 27, 2021, 08:58:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
Author
Topic: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today (Read 668 times)
TechnoTronic
17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 22, 2021, 12:36:12 PM
A post appeared on my Facebook today.
Some 17 year old Celtic fan calling Morelos a monkey after he scored yesterday, shouting at the TV. I don't condone this stupid kids actions but bloody Nora the stuff thats being posted is vile.
People have put his name, picture, address, college and where he works all over the thread. 1 post suggests that his windows were panned last night. 17 year old good chance that's his families house windows.
Calling for him to be put in jail for 8 years for a stupid moment of shouting at a TV. People have passed his details over to the police and even emailed his employer.
He needs to thank the person that posted the video, probably a so called mate.
John Theone
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 22, 2021, 02:20:36 PM
You condone his actions?
Racist!!!
TechnoTronic
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 22, 2021, 02:54:27 PM
When that one missed word can land you in jail.
I'll knock out a
in the Hill Street to prove it was just a mistake. I am from Eston afterall.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 22, 2021, 03:04:49 PM
I think youll find thats me.😎
John Theone
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 22, 2021, 07:57:11 PM
Sorry - you all look alike to me
T_Bone
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
March 23, 2021, 10:08:57 PM
Celtic fans are utter scum
Bunch of bigot morons
Their bitter as fuck now that the mighty gers are back on top where they belong
MF(c) DOOM
Re: 17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today
Today
at 08:25:27 AM »
Do you not think Rangers are a bigoted club as well T Bone. They actually had a proper ban on employing catholics , their fans (and their charman) sing sectarian bigoted songs, they have been sanctioned by UEFA for bigotry, their keeper used to pose with loyalist terrorists holding guns. They are every bit as bad as celtic and I'm glad any talk of importing their backwards bigotry of the old firm into the PL has been quashed. Both disgusting clubs really.
