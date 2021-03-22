TechnoTronic

17 year old Celtic fan regretting his actions today

A post appeared on my Facebook today.



Some 17 year old Celtic fan calling Morelos a monkey after he scored yesterday, shouting at the TV. I don't condone this stupid kids actions but bloody Nora the stuff thats being posted is vile.



People have put his name, picture, address, college and where he works all over the thread. 1 post suggests that his windows were panned last night. 17 year old good chance that's his families house windows.



Calling for him to be put in jail for 8 years for a stupid moment of shouting at a TV. People have passed his details over to the police and even emailed his employer.



He needs to thank the person that posted the video, probably a so called mate.



You condone his actions?



Racist!!!



When that one missed word can land you in jail.



Bunch of bigot morons



Celtic fans are utter scum

Bunch of bigot morons

Their bitter as fuck now that the mighty gers are back on top where they belong