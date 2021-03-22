Pigeon droppings

16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « on: March 22, 2021, 06:40:00 AM » off road motorbike near Lazenby.



Presumably riding illegally. Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!



All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!



Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened. This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"



I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"



RIP son! Life wasted!

Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #2 on: March 22, 2021, 10:19:48 AM » It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.

R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.



R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.

Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #3 on: March 22, 2021, 10:32:14 AM » Thats all very well and good Terry!



But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids!

The ace face.





Jimmy Cooper
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #4 on: March 22, 2021, 10:36:26 AM » Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.

TerryCochranesSocks
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #7 on: March 22, 2021, 11:06:28 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 22, 2021, 10:36:26 AM Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.

Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".



Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".

I used to ride my trials bike at Carlton Banks as a kid and, if I couldn't get a lift in a van, I'd ride down the back roads to get there (no balaclava involved).

TechnoTronic
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #8 on: March 22, 2021, 12:42:57 PM » It's always been a problem with certain areas.



I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.



Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow. . Logged

Posts: 16 534 Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #9 on: March 22, 2021, 12:56:03 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 12:42:57 PM It's always been a problem with certain areas.



I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.



Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow. .



The thing is they are not doing it for the ride. Like you say, give them a properly designed course close by and they wouldn't go near it. They do this to be Billy Big Bollox, impress the girls, enjoy annoying people with the noise and damage. Nout to do with the bike/quad The thing is they are not doing it for the ride. Like you say, give them a properly designed course close by and they wouldn't go near it. They do this to be Billy Big Bollox, impress the girls, enjoy annoying people with the noise and damage. Nout to do with the bike/quad Logged

Posts: 360 Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:32:09 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on March 22, 2021, 10:32:14 AM Thats all very well and good Terry!



But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids!



Police have requested that Flatts Lane car park (NHS Site) is locked at 6pm each evening and all weekend to try and stop the illegal bikes on the hills.