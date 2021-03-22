Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2021, 05:48:47 PM
Author Topic: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....  (Read 708 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: March 22, 2021, 06:40:00 AM »
off road motorbike near Lazenby.

Presumably riding illegally.  Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!

All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!

Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened.  This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"

I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"

RIP son!  Life wasted! 
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2021, 08:02:51 AM »
It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid
R.I.P
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: March 22, 2021, 10:19:48 AM »
It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.

R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: March 22, 2021, 10:32:14 AM »
Thats all very well and good Terry!

But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids! 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: March 22, 2021, 10:36:26 AM »
Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured  not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: March 22, 2021, 10:45:58 AM »
You forgot about the nicked bit.......
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: March 22, 2021, 10:49:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 22, 2021, 10:45:58 AM
You forgot about the nicked bit.......


I thought that was a given😀😀
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: March 22, 2021, 11:06:28 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 22, 2021, 10:36:26 AM
Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured  not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.

Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".
I used to ride my trials bike at Carlton Banks as a kid and, if I couldn't get a lift in a van, I'd ride down the back roads to get there (no balaclava involved).
TechnoTronic
« Reply #8 on: March 22, 2021, 12:42:57 PM »
It's always been a problem with certain areas.

I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.

Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow.  . 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: March 22, 2021, 12:56:03 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 12:42:57 PM
It's always been a problem with certain areas.

I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.

Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow.  . 

The thing is they are not doing it for the ride. Like you say, give them a properly designed course close by and they wouldn't go near it. They do this to be Billy Big Bollox, impress the girls, enjoy annoying people with the noise and damage. Nout to do with the bike/quad
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:06:09 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 22, 2021, 12:56:03 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 12:42:57 PM
It's always been a problem with certain areas.

I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.

Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow.  . 

The thing is they are not doing it for the ride. Like you say, give them a properly designed course close by and they wouldn't go near it. They do this to be Billy Big Bollox, impress the girls, enjoy annoying people with the noise and damage. Nout to do with the bike/quad

Unfortunately Bob most of the kids on the road wouldnt use organised areas, theyd still be behaving like arseholes on the road
barwickred
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:32:09 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on March 22, 2021, 10:32:14 AM
Thats all very well and good Terry!

But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids! 

Police have requested that Flatts Lane car park (NHS Site) is locked at 6pm each evening and all weekend to try and stop the illegal bikes on the hills.
