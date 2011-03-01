Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.
Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".
I used to ride my trials bike at Carlton Banks as a kid and, if I couldn't get a lift in a van, I'd ride down the back roads to get there (no balaclava involved).