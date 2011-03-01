Pigeon droppings

16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... off road motorbike near Lazenby.



Presumably riding illegally. Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!



All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!



Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened. This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"



I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"



RIP son! Life wasted!

Posts: 1 262 Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:51 AM » It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid

R.I.P

It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.



R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.

R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.

Thats all very well and good Terry!



But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids!

Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.

Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:36:26 AM Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.



Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".

Ok. Didn't realise that they were doing that, I assumed they were riding "off road".

I used to ride my trials bike at Carlton Banks as a kid and, if I couldn't get a lift in a van, I'd ride down the back roads to get there (no balaclava involved).

It's always been a problem with certain areas.



I remember must have been the 80s some kid got killed by a scrambler on the big fields where the park was/is at Spencerbeck.



Give them somewhere safe to do it and they will just carry on doing it anyhow. . Logged