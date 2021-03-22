Welcome,
March 22, 2021, 10:49:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
Topic: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... (Read 183 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 182
16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
on:
Today
at 06:40:00 AM »
off road motorbike near Lazenby.
Presumably riding illegally. Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!
All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!
Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened. This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"
I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"
RIP son! Life wasted!
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 262
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:02:51 AM »
It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid
R.I.P
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 8 585
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:19:48 AM »
It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.
R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 182
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:32:14 AM »
Thats all very well and good Terry!
But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids!
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 876
The ace face.
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:36:26 AM »
Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 223
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:45:58 AM »
You forgot about the nicked bit.......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 876
The ace face.
Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:49:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 10:45:58 AM
You forgot about the nicked bit.......
I thought that was a given😀😀
