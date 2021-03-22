Pigeon droppings

Posts: 182 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « on: Today at 06:40:00 AM » off road motorbike near Lazenby.



Presumably riding illegally. Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!



All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!



Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened. This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"



I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"



RIP son! Life wasted! Logged

Posts: 1 262 Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:51 AM » It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid

R.I.P Logged

Posts: 8 585Pull your socks up Tel. Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:19:48 AM » It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.



R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.

Posts: 182 Re: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:32:14 AM » Thats all very well and good Terry!



But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids! Logged