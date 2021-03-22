Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2021, 10:49:16 AM
Author Topic: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....  (Read 182 times)
« on: Today at 06:40:00 AM »
off road motorbike near Lazenby.

Presumably riding illegally.  Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!

All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!

Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened.  This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"

I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"

RIP son!  Life wasted! 
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:51 AM »
It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid
R.I.P
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:19:48 AM »
It's very sad that a young life has been lost but riding off road motorbikes is a great pastime for kids. The "illegal" aspect is only in regard to permission to use the land. Any schoolboy trial or motocross event features unlicensed, uninsured, untaxed motorbikes by their nature. We shouldn't demonise the machines, or the kids riding them. We should rather give them access to places where they can ride legally off road.

R.I.P. and thoughts with the family and the lad's mates too.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:32:14 AM »
Thats all very well and good Terry!

But when you read on Facebook (mighty redcar) that groups of around 30 are pulling wheelies on Flatts lane, and riding with kids as pillion passengers with no helmets, and weaving in and out of traffic at high speed..... then you have to demonise the kids! 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:36:26 AM »
Terry. The illegal bit comes from non road legal bikes uninsured  not taxed not moted, risen by underage lads using public roads to get to their destination, I used to ride a puch maxi on an access road to the local sub station. I used to push it until I got off the road (about a 100 yards), now we have Balaclaved feral chavs riding on main roads with no concern for anyone else. Not exactly an ACU meeting.
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:45:58 AM »
You forgot about the nicked bit.......
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:49:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:45:58 AM
You forgot about the nicked bit.......


I thought that was a given😀😀
