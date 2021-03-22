Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2021, 08:25:54 AM
Author Topic: 16 year old youth killed whiile riding.....  (Read 66 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 06:40:00 AM »
off road motorbike near Lazenby.

Presumably riding illegally.  Sad that he died, but it was inevitable someone would die one day!

All these youths have "all the gear and no idea"!

Time for his "mates" to stand up and be counted by giving an accurate account of what happened.  This should start with the line " we were riding our unlicenced, uninsured, untaxed motor bikes withoud regard for any other person!"

I suspect most of the statements will start with "I witnessed the poor lad riding his motorbike......"

RIP son!  Life wasted! 
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:51 AM »
It's a tragedy but something like this was going to happen sometime illegal bike rides up the hills needless life lost but not unexpected I'm afraid
R.I.P
