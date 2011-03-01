Welcome,
March 22, 2021, 02:15:47 AM
Line of Duty
Author
Topic: Line of Duty (Read 95 times)
Wee_Willie
Line of Duty
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:38 PM »
Shite
Switched off after 15 mins.
Totally unconvincing and lead actress (yes actress) had an awful whiney voice.
Defund the bbc
monkeyman
Re: Line of Duty
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:03 PM »
TOTALLY AGREE FUCKING SHITE
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Line of Duty
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:38 PM »
I enjoyed the early series, a better one is "Between the lines" from the nineties, far more intriguing,might still be on YouTube.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Line of Duty
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:03:06 AM »
Just a scene setter. Calm down, calm down
John Theone
Re: Line of Duty
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:27:14 AM »
Same Old Same Old
You know the BBC - stumble on a success and batter it till its dead
Then show the repeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Line of Duty
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:43:12 AM »
BGT being a bbc effort.
