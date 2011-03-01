Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Line of Duty  (Read 74 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 PM »
Shite

Switched off after 15 mins.

Totally unconvincing and lead actress (yes actress) had an awful whiney voice.

Defund the bbc
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:00:03 PM »
TOTALLY AGREE FUCKING SHITE
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 PM »
I enjoyed  the early series,  a better one is "Between the lines"  from the nineties, far more intriguing,might still be on YouTube.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:06 AM »
Just a scene setter. Calm down, calm down
