March 22, 2021, 02:15:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Author
Topic: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team (Read 172 times)
Wee_Willie
Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 07:42:04 PM »
Not in the same league as Gill and Bauser ....
Could Boro provide an advisory consultancy service to teams like Leicester?
Great we snapped up Britt..... bet Leicester were jealous as fuck
El Capitan
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 07:51:31 PM »
I feel like weve scouted and nearly signed some decent players over the years.
Problem is we actually sign the shit ones generally
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 07:55:10 PM »
And paid over the odds.
Must be painful for Gibson when hes been advised to shell out £15m for Britt
El Capitan
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 08:00:58 PM »
Think we tried to sign to Ivan Toney from Posh a couple of years ago, but wouldnt pay the £7m or whatever it was they wanted
Probably when we got Fletcher instead
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 08:11:54 PM »
GILLY IS NOT PART OF THE RECRUITMENT TEAM ANYMORE WARNOCK WAS MENTIONING SOMEONE CALLED SAM WHO HE IS IN REGULAR CONTACT WITH REGARDING SIGNINGS THIS WAS IN THE GAZETTE LAST WEEK
Wee_Willie
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Yesterday
at 09:00:24 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:11:54 PM
GILLY IS NOT PART OF THE RECRUITMENT TEAM ANYMORE WARNOCK WAS MENTIONING SOMEONE CALLED SAM WHO HE IS IN REGULAR CONTACT WITH REGARDING SIGNINGS THIS WAS IN THE GAZETTE LAST WEEK
Didnt see it. So wtf is his job now?
John Theone
Re: Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Today
at 12:27:45 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:11:54 PM
GILLY IS NOT PART OF THE RECRUITMENT TEAM ANYMORE WARNOCK WAS MENTIONING SOMEONE CALLED SAM WHO HE IS IN REGULAR CONTACT WITH REGARDING SIGNINGS THIS WAS IN THE GAZETTE LAST WEEK
Stop shouting
