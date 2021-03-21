Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Leicester and their scouts recruitment team
Not in the same league as Gill and Bauser ....

Could Boro provide an advisory consultancy service to teams like Leicester?

Great we snapped up Britt..... bet Leicester were  jealous as fuck
I feel like weve scouted and nearly signed some decent players over the years.


Problem is we actually sign the shit ones generally  charles
And paid over the odds.

Must be painful for Gibson when hes been advised to shell out £15m for Britt
Think we tried to sign to Ivan Toney from Posh a couple of years ago, but wouldnt pay the £7m or whatever it was they wanted


Probably when we got Fletcher instead  rava
GILLY IS NOT PART OF THE RECRUITMENT TEAM ANYMORE WARNOCK WAS MENTIONING SOMEONE CALLED SAM WHO HE IS IN REGULAR CONTACT WITH REGARDING SIGNINGS THIS WAS IN THE GAZETTE LAST WEEK
