March 21, 2021, 05:58:31 PM
West Ham Arsenal
Topic: West Ham Arsenal (Read 10 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 849
West Ham Arsenal
«
on:
Today
at 05:48:45 PM »
Been a cracking game to watch.
Gingerpig
Posts: 857
Re: West Ham Arsenal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:50:13 PM »
backed draw when 2-0 , arse could not of been worse ......then 2nd half could of won it
daft fiver , 12/1 result
, mentally good game .....went out to 50-1 at 3-0 down
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:56:01 PM by Gingerpig
»
