Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 21, 2021, 05:58:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: West Ham Arsenal  (Read 9 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 849



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:48:45 PM »
Been a cracking game to watch.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:50:13 PM »
backed draw  when 2-0 , arse could not of been worse ......then 2nd half could of won it  :alf: :alf: :alf:


daft fiver , 12/1 result  :beer: , mentally good game .....went out to 50-1 at 3-0 down
« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:01 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 