March 21, 2021, 05:58:21 PM
Cash money
Author
Topic: Cash money (Read 121 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 028
Cash money
«
on:
Today
at 03:58:20 PM »
When was the last time you used old school notes and coins to pay for something?
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 872
The ace face.
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:07:34 PM »
Friday night.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:13:19 PM »
Yesterday
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 028
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:15:13 PM »
I got 40 quid off someone for Christmas and its still in my wallet
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 517
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:28:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:15:13 PM
I got 40 quid off someone for Christmas and its still in my wallet
A punter.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 028
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:28:51 PM »
40 quid?!
Ill take that compliment
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 724
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:36:59 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 04:28:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:15:13 PM
I got 40 quid off someone for Christmas and its still in my wallet
A punter.
£40.
What could you get for 40 fucking pound?!?!
Asking for a friend
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 028
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:46:22 PM »
Sounds like Robbso and Coulbs had a good weekend, anyway
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 849
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:50:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:15:13 PM
I got 40 quid off someone for Christmas and its still in my wallet
That's just because yer a tight cunt.
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 261
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:39:47 PM »
Last night to pay for a takeaway
38red
Online
Posts: 611
Re: Cash money
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:44:29 PM »
I gave 50 quid to Tommy last time I saw him. He said his dealer preferred cash.
