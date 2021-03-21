Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 21, 2021
Topic: Violence against women
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865


The ace face.


Today at 12:52:44 PM
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
38red
Posts: 610


Reply #1 on: Today at 02:06:49 PM
In Turkey it probably does.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 594



Reply #2 on: Today at 02:19:57 PM
Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:52:44 PM
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689

Racist reported.

The getalongs will be along in a minute
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865


The ace face.


Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:41 PM
Wee_Willie on Today at 02:19:57 PM
Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:52:44 PM
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689

Racist reported.

The getalongs will be along in a minute
They'll be in knots over this, they'll probably come to the  compromise that violence against women is bad, but I'm a racist for linking it.All bases covered.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
