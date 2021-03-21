Welcome,
March 21, 2021, 03:29:51 PM
Violence against women
Author
Topic: Violence against women (Read 111 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865
Violence against women
«
on:
Today
at 12:52:44 PM »
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689
38red
Posts: 610
Re: Violence against women
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:06:49 PM »
In Turkey it probably does.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 594
Re: Violence against women
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:19:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:52:44 PM
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689
Racist reported.
The getalongs will be along in a minute
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865
Re: Violence against women
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 02:19:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:52:44 PM
Seems turkey thinks stopping it leads to homosexuallity.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56467689
Racist reported.
The getalongs will be along in a minute
They'll be in knots over this, they'll probably come to the compromise that violence against women is bad, but I'm a racist for linking it.All bases covered.
