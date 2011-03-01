Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 21, 2021, 03:29:45 PM
Author Topic: Geordies Total Meltdown  (Read 408 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 588


« on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 PM »
All the local reporters saying Fat Steve has to go, quality   
Robbso
Posts: 14 689


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 PM »
They didnt want him from the start. Theyre so lucky two of the teams below them are so fucking poor. Fulham look decent but draw too many
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865


The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 PM »
Don't be smalltime lads we have our own problems.🙄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 689


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 PM »
Not this season.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 865


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:56:52 PM
Not this season.
Have we been promoted ⚽⚽
Our top six finish odds are up to 171 from 12/1 yet our winning the playoffs are down from 50/1 to 35/1, weird.🙄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 503



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:32 AM »
Massive club. Fucking MASSIVE
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 191


Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:37 AM »
I think that one or two people here should start showing some respect to the best fans in the world. Fans who are so magnanimous; they allowed Bobby Robson to become their manager, after the cunt had the temerity to allow himself to be spat on by one of them because he dropped Wor fucking kev from the England team. Then booed him when he became their manager. Then, bizarrely, put a statue of him ootside their ground.

Serious question:

Has their ever been a more bizarre choice of statue outside a football ground than the Geordicks' statue of Bobby Robson? Now, Bobby Robson was a top, top bloke and a very good manager....but seriously: what the fuck did he achieve with Newcastle? Managed them for a few years, got booed, got sacked. It would be like Boro putting a statue of Lennie Lawrence up. Except it wouldn't. Because at least Lennie won us a promotion.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 191


Infant Herpes


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:34:12 AM »
Just remembered the Michael Jackson statue outside of Craven Cottage.

Stand down.
towz
Posts: 9 215


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:22 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 01:27:37 AM
I think that one or two people here should start showing some respect to the best fans in the world. Fans who are so magnanimous; they allowed Bobby Robson to become their manager, after the cunt had the temerity to allow himself to be spat on by one of them because he dropped Wor fucking kev from the England team. Then booed him when he became their manager. Then, bizarrely, put a statue of him ootside their ground.

Serious question:

Has their ever been a more bizarre choice of statue outside a football ground than the Geordicks' statue of Bobby Robson? Now, Bobby Robson was a top, top bloke and a very good manager....but seriously: what the fuck did he achieve with Newcastle? Managed them for a few years, got booed, got sacked. It would be like Boro putting a statue of Lennie Lawrence up. Except it wouldn't. Because at least Lennie won us a promotion.

Sums up geordies, thick, fickle, emotional cunts
gizboro68
Posts: 69


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:11:04 AM »
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 503



« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:32:39 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 01:34:12 AM
Just remembered the Michael Jackson statue outside of Craven Cottage.

Stand down.

 
John Theone
Posts: 214



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:23 AM »
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 07:11:04 AM
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!

Sunderland as well the way they are going
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 588


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:42:41 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:40:23 AM
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 07:11:04 AM
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!

Sunderland as well the way they are going



Sunderland looking nailed on at the moment be good to have all 3 of us in the same league with the crowd back  :mido:
John Theone
Posts: 214



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:26:09 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:42:41 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:40:23 AM
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 07:11:04 AM
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!

Sunderland as well the way they are going



Sunderland looking nailed on at the moment be good to have all 3 of us in the same league with the crowd back  :mido:

I'd prefer if they didnt come up this year - the new owner will be wanting to splash the cash and they have a decent Manager unfortunately
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 588


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:48:37 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:26:09 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:42:41 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:40:23 AM
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 07:11:04 AM
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!

Sunderland as well the way they are going



Sunderland looking nailed on at the moment be good to have all 3 of us in the same league with the crowd back  :mido:

I'd prefer if they didnt come up this year - the new owner will be wanting to splash the cash and they have a decent Manager unfortunately



Can't remember what year it was but loved it when we got automatic just pipping the mackems right near the end and then they lost in the play offs. Might have been when Charlton beat them, can't remember but was a great season, another like that would be ideal, with the Geordies fighting relegation to Div 1 
Priv
Posts: 1 353


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:07:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:48:37 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:26:09 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:42:41 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:40:23 AM
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 07:11:04 AM
They have a terrible run in and play Fulham in the final game of the season.We may well be playing them next season!

Sunderland as well the way they are going



Sunderland looking nailed on at the moment be good to have all 3 of us in the same league with the crowd back  :mido:

I'd prefer if they didnt come up this year - the new owner will be wanting to splash the cash and they have a decent Manager unfortunately



Can't remember what year it was but loved it when we got automatic just pipping the mackems right near the end and then they lost in the play offs. Might have been when Charlton beat them, can't remember but was a great season, another like that would be ideal, with the Geordies fighting relegation to Div 1  


it was, it was 1998. Forest won, we pipped sunderland to second and they lost the Playoff final to Charlton. Brilliant season with the cup final run as well.

Not sure i want the geordies to come down its teh only time ashley is willing to throw money around.
