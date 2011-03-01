Priv

Sunderland as well the way they are going





Sunderland looking nailed on at the moment be good to have all 3 of us in the same league with the crowd back

I'd prefer if they didnt come up this year - the new owner will be wanting to splash the cash and they have a decent Manager unfortunately





Can't remember what year it was but loved it when we got automatic just pipping the mackems right near the end and then they lost in the play offs. Might have been when Charlton beat them, can't remember but was a great season, another like that would be ideal, with the Geordies fighting relegation to Div 1

it was, it was 1998. Forest won, we pipped sunderland to second and they lost the Playoff final to Charlton. Brilliant season with the cup final run as well.



it was, it was 1998. Forest won, we pipped sunderland to second and they lost the Playoff final to Charlton. Brilliant season with the cup final run as well.

Not sure i want the geordies to come down its teh only time ashley is willing to throw money around.