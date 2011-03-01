Welcome,
March 21, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Geordies Total Meltdown
Topic: Geordies Total Meltdown (Read 117 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 586
Geordies Total Meltdown
Yesterday
at 11:22:40 PM
All the local reporters saying Fat Steve has to go, quality
Robbso
Posts: 14 686
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Yesterday
at 11:26:05 PM
They didnt want him from the start. Theyre so lucky two of the teams below them are so fucking poor. Fulham look decent but draw too many
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 855
The ace face.
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Yesterday
at 11:54:58 PM
Don't be smalltime lads we have our own problems.🙄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 686
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Yesterday
at 11:56:52 PM
Not this season.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 855
The ace face.
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Yesterday
at 11:59:34 PM
Not this season.
Have we been promoted ⚽⚽
Our top six finish odds are up to 171 from 12/1 yet our winning the playoffs are down from 50/1 to 35/1, weird.🙄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 502
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Today
at 12:26:32 AM
Massive club. Fucking MASSIVE
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 191
Infant Herpes
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Today
at 01:27:37 AM
I think that one or two people here should start showing some respect to the best fans in the world. Fans who are so magnanimous; they allowed Bobby Robson to become their manager, after the cunt had the temerity to allow himself to be spat on by one of them because he dropped Wor fucking kev from the England team. Then booed him when he became their manager. Then, bizarrely, put a statue of him ootside their ground.
Serious question:
Has their ever been a more bizarre choice of statue outside a football ground than the Geordicks' statue of Bobby Robson? Now, Bobby Robson was a top, top bloke and a very good manager....but seriously: what the fuck did he achieve with Newcastle? Managed them for a few years, got booed, got sacked. It would be like Boro putting a statue of Lennie Lawrence up. Except it wouldn't. Because at least Lennie won us a promotion.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 191
Infant Herpes
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Today
at 01:34:12 AM
Just remembered the Michael Jackson statue outside of Craven Cottage.
Stand down.
Loading...