Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 191Infant Herpes

Re: Geordies Total Meltdown « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:37 AM » I think that one or two people here should start showing some respect to the best fans in the world. Fans who are so magnanimous; they allowed Bobby Robson to become their manager, after the cunt had the temerity to allow himself to be spat on by one of them because he dropped Wor fucking kev from the England team. Then booed him when he became their manager. Then, bizarrely, put a statue of him ootside their ground.



Serious question:



Has their ever been a more bizarre choice of statue outside a football ground than the Geordicks' statue of Bobby Robson? Now, Bobby Robson was a top, top bloke and a very good manager....but seriously: what the fuck did he achieve with Newcastle? Managed them for a few years, got booed, got sacked. It would be like Boro putting a statue of Lennie Lawrence up. Except it wouldn't. Because at least Lennie won us a promotion.