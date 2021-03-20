Welcome,
March 20, 2021, 11:30:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Geordies Total Meltdown
Author
Topic: Geordies Total Meltdown (Read 17 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 586
Geordies Total Meltdown
Today
at 11:22:40 PM »
All the local reporters saying Fat Steve has to go, quality
Robbso
Posts: 14 677
Re: Geordies Total Meltdown
Today
at 11:26:05 PM »
They didnt want him from the start. Theyre so lucky two of the teams below them are so fucking poor. Fulham look decent but draw too many
