Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 22, 2021, 04:03:59 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jordan Rhodes
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Jordan Rhodes (Read 346 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 198
Jordan Rhodes
«
on:
March 20, 2021, 06:33:29 PM »
Found his mojo again and on a free in the summer.
Definitely an improvement on Brit
Logged
Tory Cunt
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #1 on:
March 20, 2021, 06:33:59 PM »
Anything is an improvement on Britt but still no.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 694
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #2 on:
March 20, 2021, 06:56:58 PM »
6 goals this season isnt it
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 516
Superstar
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #3 on:
March 20, 2021, 06:57:20 PM »
If we had a Ramirez,tomlin type Id say aye fuck it, give the poacher another chance.
But with us having as much football creativity as my nana in her wheelchair Id say nope .
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 375
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:05 AM »
Britt is poor but he still maintains a 1 in 3 scoring ratio for the Boro, jordan Rhodes has been a 1 in 6 striker for years now. Neither are the answer
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Minge on March 20, 2021, 06:57:20 PM
If we had a Ramirez,tomlin type Id say aye fuck it, give the poacher another chance.
But with us having as much football creativity as my nana in her wheelchair Id say nope .
Your Nana is still alive ?
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 516
Superstar
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:54 PM »
no, but I'd still sign her up
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:49:20 AM »
Uncle Steve will get him back.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...