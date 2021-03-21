Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 198





Mountain KingPosts: 4 198 Jordan Rhodes « on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM » Found his mojo again and on a free in the summer.





Definitely an improvement on Brit Logged Tory Cunt

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 508





Posts: 2 508 Re: Jordan Rhodes « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:33:59 PM » Anything is an improvement on Britt but still no. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 686





Posts: 14 686 Re: Jordan Rhodes « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 PM » 6 goals this season isnt it Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 515



Superstar





Posts: 10 515Superstar Re: Jordan Rhodes « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:20 PM » If we had a Ramirez,tomlin type Id say aye fuck it, give the poacher another chance.

But with us having as much football creativity as my nana in her wheelchair Id say nope . Logged