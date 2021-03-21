Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 21, 2021, 09:45:00 AM
Author Topic: Jordan Rhodes  (Read 187 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 198


« on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM »
Found his mojo again and on a free in the summer.


Definitely an improvement on Brit
Tory Cunt
BoroPE
Posts: 2 508


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:33:59 PM »
Anything is an improvement on Britt but still no.
Robbso
Posts: 14 686


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 PM »
6 goals this season isnt it :basil:
Minge
Posts: 10 515

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:20 PM »
If we had a Ramirez,tomlin type Id say aye fuck it, give the poacher another chance.
But with us having as much football creativity as my nana in her wheelchair Id say nope .
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 374



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:36:05 AM »
Britt is poor but he still maintains a 1 in 3 scoring ratio for the Boro, jordan Rhodes has been a 1 in 6 striker for years now. Neither are the answer
