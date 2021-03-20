Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 06:57:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jordan Rhodes  (Read 24 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 198


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 06:33:29 PM »
Found his mojo again and on a free in the summer.


Definitely an improvement on Brit
Logged
Tory Cunt
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 508


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:33:59 PM »
Anything is an improvement on Britt but still no.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 671


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:58 PM »
6 goals this season isnt it :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 