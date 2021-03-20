Welcome,
March 20, 2021, 06:57:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jordan Rhodes
Author
Topic: Jordan Rhodes
Ben G
Jordan Rhodes
«
on:
Today
at 06:33:29 PM »
Found his mojo again and on a free in the summer.
Definitely an improvement on Brit
BoroPE
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:33:59 PM »
Anything is an improvement on Britt but still no.
Robbso
Re: Jordan Rhodes
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:56:58 PM »
6 goals this season isnt it
