Posts: 206 Betty Nelly « on: Today at 05:24:46 PM »



I think he is fucking useless



Should he have intercepted that cross before it hit Grant Hall?I think he is fucking useless Logged

Posts: 2 771 Re: Betty Nelly « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:41:16 PM » Nah, he's kept us in the game. Logged