Author Topic: Betty Nelly  (Read 99 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 05:24:46 PM »
Should he have intercepted that cross before it hit Grant Hall?

I think he is fucking useless

 :unlike:
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:41:16 PM »
Nah, he's kept us in the game.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:54:35 PM »
He actually made a few good saves today.

He is shite though.

 oleary
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:28:04 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:41:16 PM
Nah, he's kept us in the game.

Having first of all put us out of the game.............
