March 20, 2021, 06:57:04 PM
Betty Nelly
Topic: Betty Nelly
John Theone
Online
Posts: 206
Betty Nelly
Today
at 05:24:46 PM »
Should he have intercepted that cross before it hit Grant Hall?
I think he is fucking useless
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 771
Re: Betty Nelly
Today
at 05:41:16 PM »
Nah, he's kept us in the game.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 844
Re: Betty Nelly
Today
at 05:54:35 PM »
He actually made a few good saves today.
He is shite though.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 206
Re: Betty Nelly
Today
at 06:28:04 PM »
Today
at 05:41:16 PM
Nah, he's kept us in the game.
Having first of all put us out of the game.............
